Kody Brown is still holding out hope for a future with ex Janelle Brown. The Sister Wives star recently spoke to People about his part in the end of his marriages to Janelle, Christine and Meri Brown, but admitted that he still wants a romantic future with his second wife.

The former couple shared in the TLC show's One-on-One special this past January that they were separated after nearly 30 years of being spiritually married. But in the recent People cover story, Janelle referred to herself as "single," saying that she was no longer a part of a plural family with Kody and his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

However, in that same piece, Kody said that he still believes there could be a future for him and Janelle.

"Meri and I've gone through this cycle and we're at this place of friendship now," he said. "I'm hoping I get there with Janelle and Christine, but I'm still looking for reconciliation with Janelle."

Kody also takes ownership for his part in the downfall of his marriages. In 2021, Christine shared that she wanted to end their marriage and move to Utah. In the aftermath, Kody's marriage to Janelle also fell apart.

"I wasn't managing it right," he said of the split from Christine. "I was saying to Janelle, 'We got to have a better relationship. We got to dig into this.' But I wasn't feeling compassionate and loving and stuff like that."

Kody shared that "trust began to erode in the family."

"We didn't find ourselves working together the same way," the father of 18 said. "I felt like I became cynical about the future and I just couldn't see it."

Kody also discussed how he plans to move forward in his relationships, saying, "Every day you just forgive. Forgive yourself. Forgive others. Because we're not going back to where we were. I have to accept that. I want to get to a place where I'm accepting that with a heartfull of grace and love moving forward in my life. We're all moving forward. We're all seeking happiness, and we will all find it."

Despite Kody's desire to reconcile, Janelle doesn't seem to think that's happening.

"For me at this point in my life because my marriage is over and I'm no longer a part of a plural family, it means I have infinite ability to choose what my next chapter looks like, to redefine myself, recreate myself, transform into whatever I want to be," she told People.

Admitting she struggles with the terminology, Janelle made it clear that she no longer considers herself married to Kody.

"Because we never were legally married, I can't really say I'm divorced," Janelle explained to her sister wife, Christine. "When I say it to outside people, I just say, 'I'm no longer with my partner.'"

However, she also noted that she's not ready to date just yet.

"Oh no, no, no, no, no. No dating," Janelle insisted. "Maybe in 10 years."

As for what she's looking for in the future, Janelle noted that she'd be open to another plural marriage.

"I would actually consider a plural marriage because I really do love the freedom and the independence that it gave me," she said of a polygamist lifestyle. "I think it was a good fit for me. I don't even know what it would be like to be married in a monogamous relationship. If that's what works out, great, so I'm open to plural marriage. But I don't know if there's really a lot of men who can pull it off."

Sister Wives season 18 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Sister Wives': Kody Calls First 20 Years of Family Life 'Dysfunctional' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Brown Says the Family Is in a 'Civil War'

Look Back at 'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle & Kody's Marriage and Split

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Talks Fiancé Accepting Janelle

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Says Her Marriage to Kody Is 'Over'

Related Gallery