Though Christine Brown and Janelle Brown have both split from Kody Brown, the two women still consider one another their "sister wife." The Sister Wives stars open up about their new lives after ending their spiritual marriages to polygamist Kody Brown.

Christine announced her divorce in 2021 and relocated to Utah with her and Kody's youngest daughter, Truely Brown.

"I say I'm straight-up divorced. I love that title. I love saying I'm divorced," Christine shares with People after Janelle says she doesn't tend to use the term.

She has since moved on with her fiancé, David Woolley, who already has Janelle's seal of approval.

"He's a really great guy," Janelle says of David.

Christine reveals that she and David met on a dating app and began talking in October 2022. They went public with their romance this past Valentine's Day and announced their engagement in April.

"He's really, really just the best guy I know, by far. He's amazing," Christine gushes of her future husband. "We just clicked really, really well. On our second date I realized we had something really, really special."

The mother of six admits that she was "so worried" about blending her and David's families, as David is a widowed father of eight.

"I told him, I have a lot of kids and I have a sister wife and everywhere I go, Janelle has to come with me and all of her children come too," Christine explains. "There's not just me. And he was like, 'OK.' He knew about polygamy enough, he understood it. We just clicked and it was easy. He gets me so well. And he understands. He doesn't care about all the extra stuff that comes with me because it's a lot, fairly complicated."

Christine says her relationship with David is "really simple," adding, "I didn't know I could have a simple life."

As for Janelle's newly single status, Christine says she's "extremely proud" of her sister wife.

"I would be proud of Janelle if she stayed with Kody too just because the choices she makes are right for her 100 percent," she shares. "I just wanted to see her happy and living whatever life she chose for herself. I mean, on the outside. On the inside I was always like, 'Girl! There's a whole, huge freaking world out there that we knew nothing about.'"

Though she simply called herself "separated" in the January One-on-One special with interviewer Sukanya Krishnan, Janelle takes things a step further in this new interview, describing herself as "single" for the first time, and saying her 30-year marriage to the polygamist is "over."

"For me at this point in my life because my marriage is over and I'm no longer a part of a plural family, it means I have infinite ability to choose what my next chapter looks like, to redefine myself, recreate myself, transform into whatever I want to be," Janelle says. "It's not going to be much different from who I am. Let's be real, I like myself. But I have so many opportunities now, huge opportunities, so I'm excited for this next chapter."

After Meri Brown announced in January that she and Kody had "permanently terminated" their marriage, Kody's only remaining wife is Robyn Brown.

Kody also speaks about the failed marriages in the People piece, admitting, "I could have done a lot better."

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

