The Brown family is back and more fractured than ever! In an exclusive sneak peek clip from the upcoming season 18 premiere of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Kody Brown all attempt to make sense of their new reality after Christine's exit from the family.

Robyn has Meri come over to discuss, yet again, Christine's decision to leave Kody and to relocate to Utah. Though Robyn seems bewildered by the divisions in the family, the rest of the women, and even patriarch Kody, think that the tensions between the wives have been brewing for a long time.

"If she saw that we were perfect, either we were all really good actors or she had blinders on," Meri says of Robyn. "I don't know. And I'm not saying that to be rude. We, just, we were not perfect. But we were good."

Robyn claims she's begun "questioning my reality" as she tears up, adding, "I'm starting to wonder if I didn't really know what was happening back then. I'm just looking for answers because I don't understand this."

Robyn goes on to reference her first marriage to David Jessop, saying she left that "tough situation" looking for a "safe family" for her children.

"When I met Kody's family, I saw them operating as one family… I thought this was a safe place for my kids to be," Robyn says through tears.

But Kody sees things differently, saying, "The first 20 years of our family was pretty dysfunctional. And I think because we wanted to be functional, we had a very different attitude about it."

Kody's second wife, Janelle, adds, "Once Robyn entered the family, there was a shakeup, and I don't know if things were ever settled again."

Christine doesn't solely put the blame on Robyn's shoulders, saying, "We became very separate and the family traditions stopped. And I don't know, and I'm not accusing Robyn of stopping all the family traditions. I don't know what happened. I just know us getting together again as a family stopped."

Since the Brown family filmed these scenes, Janelle has announced that she and Kody have been "separated" for months. In January, Meri confirmed that she and Kody had "permanently terminated" their marriage after years of estrangement. Robyn, who has often been accused of being Kody's "favorite wife," is the only wife in an active relationship with the reality star.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

