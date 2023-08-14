Meri Brown is looking forward to the next chapter in her life. The newly single Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Sunday to post a smiling selfie in shades, a black top and sweater.

"This year has been a season of change for me," she began her post. "A time to look inward, decide what is me now, what is not anymore. A time to cherish the past and the memories it holds, while also letting go and reaching for my future."

Following her decision to "permanently terminate" her marriage to Kody Brown in January, Meri seemingly referenced the split in her post, writing, "It's been a time to part ways with all the 'stuff' holding me back, holding me down, and what is holding on to me, that stuff that doesn't serve me anymore. Physical stuff, emotional stuff, all the unneeded stuff."

She added, "A time to shed resentment, pain, hurt, even those same emotions of others that I've been carrying, that are not mine to carry."

Meri, who shares child Leon Brown with Kody, noted that she's looking forward to exploring new things in her new life.

"It's a time to create the updated version of me, and in doing that I'm not afraid to retreat into myself at times while I learn, create, and become, all the new parts of me," Meri wrote. "For in retreating, looking inward, and making a change, that is where my best and brightest self is created. The one who can love fully, give insight where appropriate, inspire deeply, and have an impact on those around me who can benefit from my stories and what I have to share. THIS is my evolution."

Meri was Kody's first wife. The pair tied the knot in 1990. He went on to add wives Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown. In 2014, Kody legally divorced Meri and married Robyn in an effort to adopt her children from a previous marriage. Shortly after, Meri got caught up in a catfishing scandal that only further estranged her from Kody. The exes have remained "spiritually married" for years but decided to official part ways in January.

The decision will seemingly be addressed on season 18 of Sister Wives, which premieres Aug. 20 on TLC.

