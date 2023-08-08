Meri Brown is opening up about the continued grieving process over the loss of both of her parents. The Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo from the gravesite of her parents, William James, Jr., who died in 2007, and Bonnie Joyce Ahistrom, who died in 2021.

Bonnie's sudden death was covered on the TLC series.

"Miss these two amazing humans. Miss their wisdom, their laughter, their love," Meri captioned the post. "Nothing feels as lonely some days as when you don't have mom and dad with you. Nothing can replace them. So many sweet memories of them will live on, and hopefully I can share a small spark of their light with the world."

It's been a year of transition for Meri, who announced in January that she and husband Kody Brown had "permanently terminated" their marriage after first tying the knot in 1990.

Meri and Kody share child Leon Brown, who came out as transgender in 2022. Meri has struggled with her estrangement from Kody in recent years as the former spouses have previously shared that they were not intimate for more than a decade.

In the season 18 trailer for Sister Wives, Meri tells Kody and his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, that she will no longer be staying as a member of their family.

"It's not what I want," Meri admitted in the clip.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

