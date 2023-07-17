It was a special weekend for Meri Brown, who reunited with her child, Leon Brown, at the wedding of Gwendlyn Brown and Beatriz Queiroz. Meri shared the picture of herself and Leon, whom she shares with ex Kody Brown, on Instagram, writing, "Best part of today. That is all. @leointhemountains."

In the photo, Leon is wearing a green vest with a rainbow bolo tie, while Meri is rocking an all-black look. The two reality TV stars both smile for the pic.

Leon came out as transgender in June 2022 and began using they/them pronouns.

This past February, Gwendlyn, the 21-year-old daughter of Christine Brown and Kody, shared an update about Leon's life on her YouTube channel, saying at the time that Leon was "separating themselves" from the rest of the Brown family.

"It's not that they're not fitting in, it's that they have chosen to go to people who they can trust," Gwendlyn said. "They've found a safer community for themselves."

Meri and Leon weren't the only members of the Brown family to attend Gwendlyn's wedding.

In addition to her biological mom, Christine, fellow sister wife Janelle Brown also attended along with most of her kids.

Kody and his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, were not seen in attendance at the festivities amid their estrangement from the rest of the family.

The tension has been documented in a trailer for the upcoming season 18 of Sister Wives, in which Meri tells Kody and Robyn that she no longer wants to be a part of the family after years of estrangement from Kody. In January, Meri and Kody confirmed that they had "permanently terminated" their marriage.

Sister Wives season 18 premieres Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

