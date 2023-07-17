It was a weekend of love and reunions for the Brown family! Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown married her wife, Beatrice Queiroz, with many members of her large family in attendance.

The 21-year-old daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown shared the happy news that she'd officially tied the knot by posting sweet photo kissing her new wife.

"Say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz," Gwendlyn, who has previously shared that she plans to change her last name to Queiroz, captioned the photo. A neon sign behind the newlyweds reads: "The Queirozes."

For the big day, Gwendlyn wore a beautiful white column dress, while her wife donned a button-down shirt with black pants and a black bow tie.

Many of Gwendlyn family attended the gathering, including her biological mother, Christine, and Christine's fiancé, David Woolley. Other sister wives in attendance included Kody's first wife, Meri Brown, and his second wife, Janelle Brown.

Additionally, Meri's child, Leon Brown, who has been mostly estranged from the family, was spotted at the gathering. Gwendlyn's sisters, Mykelti Padron, Asypn Brown, Ysabel Brown, and Truely Brown, are also posing in the photo. On top of that, Janelle's sons, Hunter Brown, Garrison Brown, Gabriel Brown, and Logan Brown, were also seen in the group pic.

Noticeably absent from the photos was Gwendlyn's father, Kody, and his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown. Gwendlyn has been candid about her estranged relationship with Kody and Robyn, who have been separated from the rest of the Brown family in recent years.

Christine split from Kody in 2021 and relocated to Utah where she met her new man, David. In January 2022, Janelle shared that she and Kody had been separated for months, and Meri announced that she had "permanently terminated" her marriage to the polygamist.

In a new trailer for season 18 of Sister Wives, Janelle questions whether Kody still wants a plural family and the two are seen in a heated shouting match as Janelle tells Christine she no longer wants to be married.

Gwendlyn is also shown in one scene where Garrison says Robyn "can have" Kody, noting that the father of 18's eldest kids no longer need him.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. on TLC.

For more on the upcoming season, watch the trailer below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosive Fight With Janelle This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Shares Breast Reduction Surgery Details

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Daughter Shares Father's Day Tribute

'Sister Wives': Gwendlyn Says Women Used to Throw Themselves at Kody

Related Gallery