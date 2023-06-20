Kody Brown's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, is taking a moment to acknowledge her dad in honor of Father's Day. The 21-year-old Sister Wives star, who is the daughter of Kody and his ex, Christine Brown, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, posting a throwback pic of herself as a little girl with Kody and one of her brothers.

"Happy Father's Day," she wrote with a heart emoji. "I love you always."

In the pic, Gwendlyn and her brother are wearing tool belts and holding tools, posing with their grinning dad.

Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram

The photo comes amid tension between the father of 18 and his older children as Kody's relationships with his wives fizzle. Gwendlyn's mom, Christine, announced her split from Kody in 2021 after 25 years of being spiritually married. Janelle Brown also revealed she'd separated from Kody after nearly 30 years together. Kody and Janelle recently reunited for the graduation of their youngest daughter, Savannah, which Gwendlyn also attended.

Kody and his first wife, Meri Brown, confirmed they had "permanently terminated" their marriage after years of estrangement back in January. Kody's only active marriage remains with Robyn Brown, his fourth wife. His relationship with Robyn and how he handled the family's isolation during the COVID pandemic led many of Kody's children to no longer speak to him.

Gwendlyn has been candid about her strained relationship with her father on her frequent YouTube videos.

Back in February, she broke down in tears talking about Kody being such an active parent in the lives of his and Robyn's kids.

"I know that I should be happy for them, but seeing him be an active father with these kids really hurts. It sucks to not be able to see them," Gwendlyn said at the time, wiping away tears.

"It's terrible that I'm making this about myself, but it hurts so much to see him be a good father to others when I didn't really get that much," she added. "I know I should be happy for them and I am. I'm so happy they have a good father, or what looks like to be a good father and an active father. But I just didn't get that and I don't remember that. I don't remember coming home from kindergarten and seeing my dad and him being happy that I ate all my lunch or that I made a friend at school."

And while Gwendlyn acknowledged her dad for Father's Day, Christine did not, choosing instead to praise her new fiancé, David Woolley, on Instagram.

"Happy Father’s Day @david__woolley I’ve watched how loving, compassionate and present you are with your children and I love how you’ve shown that to my children as well," Christine, who shares six children with Kody, wrote. "You’re truly showing up, which is what is most important. Thanks @david__woolley, my love. #fathersday #showingup #thewaytoawomansheart #loveofmylife."

