Christine Brown is enjoying her new life following her 2021 split from Kody Brown. The 51-year-old Sister Wives star took to Instagram over the weekend while attending a black-tie gala with her new fiancé, David Woolley, and former sister wife, Janelle Brown. It was here that she showed off what appears to be a new chest tattoo in black ink.

"Thanks Destrie @bodabridal I LOVE my dress!!" Christine captioned some photos of herself with David in the off-the-shoulder black gown. "Taking the leap to wear something outside my comfort zone was worth it because I felt sexy and beautiful. #feelsexy #thankyou #loveofmylife."

The couple got engaged in April after four months of dating. David marks Christine's first public relationship since she split from the father of her six children, Kody Brown, in 2021. Though they were never legally married, Kody and Christine were in a 25-year spiritual marriage. Christine has since relocated to Utah and said that she is only interested in monogamy moving forward.

On Sunday, the reality star took to Instagram to honor David for Father's Day, but did not mention Kody in her post.

"Happy Father’s Day @david__woolley I’ve watched how loving, compassionate and present you are with your children and I love how you’ve shown that to my children as well," Christine wrote of the father of eight. "You’re truly showing up, which is what is most important. Thanks @david__woolley, my love. #fathersday #showingup #thewaytoawomansheart #loveofmylife."

The post was seemingly pointed against Kody after Christine spent much of season 17 of Sister Wives talking about how her ex wasn't there for their children, instead favoring his wife, Robyn Brown, and her kids.

