Mother-daughter bonding behind bars? Christine Brown had some fun with her 12-year-old daughter, Truely Brown, over the weekend.

The Sister Wives stars took a trip to California, and saw some of the sights on their fun-filled getaway.

Taking a visit to Madame Tussauds San Francisco, Christine and Truely both posed for mugshots, holding up cards. Christine's read, "The Accomplice," while Truely's read, "The Mastermind."

Truely even pulled a silly face sitting behind bars with a wax figure.

Truely also posed next to a wax figure of Taylor Swift in a blue-and-gold dress.

"We enjoyed our trip @tussaudssf tussaudssf while in San Francisco. It was AMAZING how life like the statues are. #sotalented #madametussauds #tripwithdaughter❤️❤️ #sanfrancisco," Christine captioned the pics.

Earlier in the weekend, Christine shared photos of herself and Truely at the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California, writing, "Crossed an item off my bucket list today! Visited the Winchester Mystery Mansion @winchestermysteryhouse and it was incredible. I highly recommend both tours! #winchestermysteryhouse #lifegoals #blessed #momlife #bucketlist #hauntedmansion."

It seems like the reality star and her youngest daughter enjoyed the getaway alone. But Christine recently shared video footage from her new backyard in the home she shares with her fiancé, David Woolley. Christine and David got engaged in April after a few months of dating. This marks Christine's first public relationship since her 2021 split from ex Kody Brown, whom she was spiritually married to for 25 years. Kody is the father of all six of Christine's children, including Truely.

