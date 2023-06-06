Christine Brown is excited to make her new home with fiancé David Woolley a place for her whole family. The 51-year-old Sister Wives star took fans on a tour of her new deck and backyard on Monday, showing off the impressive view and sharing her plans.

Noting that the home originally had a smaller deck, the TLC star said, "Now it's huge!" as the impressive mountain backdrop was clearly visible.

Christine captioned the video, "I’m getting my backyard ready for grandkids to come play."

With the help of her daughters, Christine took her followers down to the yard where they had a hot tub and plans to install a playground for the grandkids, a trampoline, and a fire pit. Plus there's a space to park RVs! On the latest season of Sister Wives, Christine's friend and former sister wife, Janelle Brown, moved into an RV. Janelle recently spent time with Christine and David, showing that even after both women parted ways with Kody Brown, they have remained close.

Christine and Kody's 12-year-old daughter, Truely, enjoyed shocking her mom and sister in the clip, noting, "Mom, you do realize that at this point, I could sneak out of my window at night?"

"Oh my gosh, Truely!" Truely's sister, who is off-camera in the clip, exclaimed as Christine laughs.

Christine is the biological mother of five children with her ex, Kody. She's also grandma to her daughter, Mykelti Padron's, three kids. Additionally, she remains close with Janelle's children. Her new fiancé, David, has eight children of his own from a previous marriage. He's previously shared photos of himself and his grandkids on social media.

Over the weekend, the reality star took to social media to share some beautiful photos of the sunrise over her new deck, writing, "Take time to take a moment! Helps me take a deep breath as reflect before I start yet another busy crazy day. #blessed #sunrise #fog #fogrollingin #godlight."

Christine and David announced their engagement in April after four months of dating. In 2021, Christine announced that she had split from Kody after 25 years of spiritual marriage and was relocating to Utah. In January, Janelle confirmed that she and Kody were separated. Meri Brown also announced that she and Kody had "permanently terminated" their marriage after years of estrangement. Robyn Brown remains the only wife in a legal, active marriage with the polygamist.

