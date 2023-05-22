'Sister Wives' Stars Christine and Janelle Brown Reunite for Fun Outing With Christine's Fiancé David Woolley
'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Engaged to David Woolley After 4 …
'Selling Sunset’: Bre Tiesi on Son Legendary’s 1st Birthday and …
Ariana Madix Addresses Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Split Afte…
Priscilla Presley Appears at Twin Granddaughters' Graduation But…
Taylor Swift and The 1975's Matty Healy 'Like Each Other' (Sourc…
Robert De Niro Welcomes 7th Child at 79 Years Old
Michelle Rodriguez Shares What ‘Fast X’ End Credits Scene Means …
Kim Kardashian Shares Heartfelt Video Tributes From Her Kids on …
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Cast Reacts to Debbie Calling Jeymi a …
Khloé Kardashian's Son's Name Seemingly Revealed by Her Best Fr…
'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Engaged to David Woolley After 4 …
Chrishell Stause on ‘Secret’ Wedding and Why ‘Selling Sunset’ Se…
Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Look at Son at Psalm West's Firefig…
Chrishell Stause Breaks Down 'Selling Sunset' Drama With Nicole …
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Series Finale: Cast Shares the Mementos They…
Harrison Ford Thanks Calista Flockhart in Touching Speech at Can…
Nick Cannon Spills Secret to Spending Time With 12 Kids and His …
Lisa Vanderpump on ‘Intense’ ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion and Futu…
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Goes Full Glam for Prom
Christine and Janelle Brown are together again and getting in some quality time with Christine's new fiancé, David Woolley! The Sister Wives stars and former sister wives enjoyed some quality time together with Janelle's daughter, Savannah, and David over the weekend.
Christine shared a sweet video of the foursome riding together in an open-air RZR vehicle that David was driving.
"We went RZR riding with a couple special guests this weekend! #rzr #moab #riding," Christine captioned the video.
The group seemed to be having a blast together in the clip, with Janelle holding on and screaming and laughing as they enjoyed the off-roading adventure.
It's unclear whether this is Janelle's first time meeting David. Christine went public with her romance with David on Valentine's Day after the pair started dating in December 2022. They announced their engagement in April. At the time, Janelle shared her support on social media.
Christine split from her ex, Kody Brown, in 2021 after 25 years of being spiritually married. Their breakup played out on the most recent season of Sister Wives.
In January, Janelle and Kody announced on the TLC show's One-on-One special that they were separated after almost 30 years together.
Janelle supported Christine on the show amid her breakup, which proved to be a point of contention between her and Kody.
In early April, prior to the engagement, Christine's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, said that Janelle had not met Christine's new man, David, yet.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Shares a Hug With Her Kids and Fiance
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Says 'Be Your Own Hero' Amid Separation
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reacts to Christine's Engagement