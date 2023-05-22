Christine and Janelle Brown are together again and getting in some quality time with Christine's new fiancé, David Woolley! The Sister Wives stars and former sister wives enjoyed some quality time together with Janelle's daughter, Savannah, and David over the weekend.

Christine shared a sweet video of the foursome riding together in an open-air RZR vehicle that David was driving.

"We went RZR riding with a couple special guests this weekend! #rzr #moab #riding," Christine captioned the video.

The group seemed to be having a blast together in the clip, with Janelle holding on and screaming and laughing as they enjoyed the off-roading adventure.

It's unclear whether this is Janelle's first time meeting David. Christine went public with her romance with David on Valentine's Day after the pair started dating in December 2022. They announced their engagement in April. At the time, Janelle shared her support on social media.

Christine split from her ex, Kody Brown, in 2021 after 25 years of being spiritually married. Their breakup played out on the most recent season of Sister Wives.

In January, Janelle and Kody announced on the TLC show's One-on-One special that they were separated after almost 30 years together.

Janelle supported Christine on the show amid her breakup, which proved to be a point of contention between her and Kody.

In early April, prior to the engagement, Christine's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, said that Janelle had not met Christine's new man, David, yet.

