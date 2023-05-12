Christine Brown spent a day with her family at the happiest place on Earth. The Sister Wives star shared a series of photos from a recent trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

In one of the images, Christine is embraced in a big hug by her daughters -- Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13 -- and her new fiance, David Woolley.

"Had a BLAST in California Adventure and Disneyland!" Christine captioned the photo carousel, noting that the group even scored a reservation at the ultra private Club 33 lounge.

The outing comes just one month after Christine announced her engagement to David following a whirlwind four months of dating. The couple went public with their relationship on Valentine's Day this year and, according to David's Facebook page, they have been dating since December.

Christine gushed over her second chance at love in a post-engagement message on Instagram last month.

"We don’t always get second chances in life, I’m blessed to have found mine," she wrote next to a series of pictures of her flashing her ring.

"To have found my happily ever after. It’s time to plan a wedding!!! I’m asking for any Utah locals for help, our wedding cake, flowers, more and most importantly my WEDDING DRESS. Please reach out and DM me your info if you’re a Utah Local designer, artist, or owner and can help me with my wedding. @david__woolley so excited to plan this blessed day with my by my side. #weddingseason #gettinghitched #imgettingmarried #blessedlife ##letsfindmyperfectdress #sayyes #secondchances," she wrote.

Christine was previously spiritually married to Kody Brown for 25 years before ending their relationship in 2021. The pair share six children. David has eight children with his late wife, Margaret Woolley, who died in 2012.

Earlier this year, Christine's daughter Gwendlyn, 21, opened up about what she and her siblings think of their mom's new love.

"Yeah, I do like my mom's boyfriend. I think he's a lot of fun," Gwendlyn shared of David. "He and Truely get along really well, which is what I was most concerned about."

She added, "As a person, we like him."

RELATED CONTENT:

'Sister Wives' Fans Think Christine Brown Eating Nachos With Her Fiancé Might be a Dig at Ex Kody This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Sister Wives' Fans Think Christine's Nacho Pics Are a Dig at Ex Kody

Christine Brown Feels 'Blessed' to Get a Second Chance at Love

Everything to Know About 'Sister Wives' Star Christine's New Fiancé

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Is Engaged to David Woolley

'Sister Wives' Star Christine and Her Boyfriend Vacation With Daughter

'Sister Wives': Christine's Daughter Shares Opinion of New Boyfriend

Related Gallery