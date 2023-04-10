'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown and Her Boyfriend David Woolley Vacation With Her Daughter Truely
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals Boyfriend David Is '…
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump While Decorating Christmas Tree
Jinger Duggar Vuolo on Her Next Chapter: Escaping Family Scandal…
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Inside the Multiple Love Triangles and…
'Succession’s Brian Cox on Getting ‘Closure’ in Final Season and…
Martha Stewart Reacts to Fans Wanting Her to Date Pete Davidson
Hilary Swank Welcomes Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
'American Idol': Katy Perry Breaks Down in Tears During Single M…
Jeremy Renner's Nephew on 'Terrifying' Moment He Thought His Unc…
Coolio Dead at 59: Inside the Hip-Hop Legend’s Career
Andy Cohen Says Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Is a 'Top 10' of All T…
James Corden Admits It's 'Terrifying' to End 'The Late Late Show…
Rob Lowe Gives Acting Advice to His Son John Owen Lowe at ‘Unsta…
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' Star, Dead at 60
Kelly Ripa Reveals 'Biggest Complaint' About Marriage to Mark Co…
Ryan Reynolds Calls Out Media for Announcing Baby No. 4’s Birth …
Tom Schwartz Roasted by Katie and Lala After Saying Tom Sandoval…
'Love Is Blind's Raven Shares How She Found Out SK Cheated on He…
'The Voice': Team Blake's Alex Whalen Drops Out Before Battle Ro…
Christine Brown and her new boyfriend, David Woolley, are hitting the open road! The new couple enjoyed a fun family vacation together with Christine and her ex, Kody Brown's, 12-year-old daughter, Truely.
The 50-year-old Sister Wives star took to Instagram to share silly pics while traveling in California and visiting Universal Studios Hollywood.
"Making memories and going through adventures have always been precious to me. I’ve been blessed enough with the ability and time to make these core memories with my kids," the mother of six captioned several photos of herself, David and Truely. "Adventuring with @david__woolley and Truely in California @unistudios this weekend has been wonderful. #corememories #lovingthislife #adventuringwithyou."
In addition to adding in the hashtag, "my king," as her pet name for David, Christine also jokingly hashtagged, "Truely loves this don't let the teenage expressions fool you."
She added more pics of their outings, which included a trip to the famous Voodoo Doughnuts and Truely posing in the middle of a large winged mural.
"More EPIC experiences with some absolutely epic people. @david__woolley #adventureisoutthere #californiasun #lovethislife #soblessed," Christine captioned the photos.
David also posted some of the same photos from the trip to his own account, writing, "I had so much fun in California with Christine and Truely. I love having someone to take spontaneous trips with❤️#myqueen #mylove #roadtrip #christinebrown #spontaneous."
The trip comes following Christine's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown's, recent comments about David.
"Yeah, I do like my mom's boyfriend. I think he's a lot of fun," Gwendlyn shared of David in a recent Instagram Live. "He and Truely get along really well, which is what I was most concerned about."
David is Christine's first public relationship since her 2021 split from Kody. The pair went public with their romance on Valentine's Day and have been together since December 2022.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Sister Wives': Christine's Daughter Shares Opinion of New Boyfriend
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Meets Boyfriend David's Daughter
Christine Brown Gushes Over Vacation With Boyfriend David Woolley
Related Gallery