Christine Brown and her new boyfriend, David Woolley, are getting in some quality family time! The 50-year-old Sister Wives star posed for a pic with her man and his daughter, Kati Charlene, over the weekend.
Also in the shot were Kati's three sons and Christine's 12-year-old daughter, Truely.
"Had so much fun seeing my daughter and her boys for a short visit! #grandkids #family #familytime #myqueen," David captioned the sweet group shot.
Christine's older daughter, Mykelti Padron, was clearly feeling left out, commenting on the pic, "Why didn’t I get the invite? Kati is awesome!!! That’s OK, I understand, it’s an 12-hour drive away from me. #imfine #lovethis."
Christine and David went public with their romance on Valentine's Day after they first started dating in December 2022.
Kati, who is very active on social media, has previously praised both her dad and Christine amid their very public romance.
In February, Kati shared on TikTok, "Christine has found a way to make all my siblings feel loved, and she's amazing."
Prior to sharing David's identity publicly, Christine also noted that he was "incredible with Truely."
Christine shares Truely with her ex, Kody Brown. The exes are also parents to Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, and Ysabel, 19.
David is Christine's first boyfriend since her 2021 split from Kody, which played out on the most recent season of the family's TLC reality series, Sister Wives.
