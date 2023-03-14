'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Boyfriend David Woolley Shares a Look Into Their Romance
Christine Brown and her new boyfriend, David Woolley, are loving each other's romantic gestures. TheSister Wivesstar recently opened up about her man, and on Monday, David shared a post of his own, revealing the sweet practice Christine does to make him feel special.
"I love how thoughtful Christine is and all the little things she does for me❤️ #christinebrown #soulmate #myqueen #mylove," David captioned a photo of his bathroom mirror.
In the mirror, Christine had written, "I love you! My King."
Before David posted his message, Christine shared her own pic of herself with her man out at dinner.
"I can’t express how amazing it’s been to have David in my life. He’s an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen. #unbelievablyhappy #myking #lovethislifeofmine #imsoblessed," the mother of six wrote.
The pair went public with their romance on Valentine's Day after initially getting together in December 2022. This marks the first official romance for the reality star since her 2021 split from ex Kody Brown.
