'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Slow Dances With Her New Boyfriend David Woolley
Christine Brown's Boyfriend: Everything We Know About David Wool…
Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Birth to Baby Boy, First Child With …
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3 After Cheatin…
Raquel Welch, Iconic Sex Symbol, Dead at 82
Blake Lively Gives Birth to 4th Child With Ryan Reynolds
Rihanna Describes A$AP Rocky Relationship as 'Best Friends With …
How Riley Keough Feels About Priscilla Presley Challenging Mom L…
Ryan Seacrest Leaves 'Live' as Mark Consuelos Replaces Him
Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Dad Todd’s Gray Hair in Prison
How Bruce Willis Was Able to Continue Acting Amid Battle With Ap…
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Trying to ‘Move Forward Toge…
Katy Perry Says Motherhood Is the 'Best Decision' She Ever Made …
Bruce Willis Diagnosed With 'Cruel' Form of Dementia Months Afte…
Alexa & Carlos PenaVega Reveal the Secret to Making Marriage Wor…
Why Riley Keough's Not Speaking to Priscilla Presley After Mom L…
Kate Chastain on 'Happy Miracle' Pregnancy and the Kind of Mom S…
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Celebrate 5 Years Together on ‘Live…
'Love Is Blind's Raven Shares How She Found Out SK Cheated on He…
Reese Witherspoon Reflects on ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ Ahead of ‘Som…
Christine Brown is loving her new life with boyfriend David Woolley. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star publicly revealed her new man's identity on Valentine's Day and hasn't been shy about sharing some PDA on social media ever since.
On Thursday, the mother of six posted a Boomerang video of herself and David dancing together in the kitchen at a recent family Super Bowl party.
"I love having someone to dance with me in the kitchen #dancingthroughlife #loveofmylife #feelinggood #finallyhappy #thisismyyear," Christine captioned the video.
David replied to the post, writing, "I will always dance with you my Queen ❤️"
Christine and David have been enjoying their love publicly for the last few days. In her Instagram announcement, Christine wrote, "I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner."
Christine split from Kody Brown in the spring of 2021 after 25 years of being spiritually married. She went public with the news of their breakup in November of that year. Christine relocated to Utah with their 12-year-old daughter, Truely, that same year.
RELATED CONTENT:
Everything to Know About 'Sister Wives' Star Christine's New Boyfriend
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Is Exclusively Dating a Man