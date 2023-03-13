'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Gushes Over New Boyfriend David Woolley: 'He Treats Me Like His Queen'
Christine Brown is loving life with her new boyfriend, David Woolley. The 50-year-old Sister Wivesstar took to Instagram almost a month after she went public with the romance to gush about her man.
"I can’t express how amazing it’s been to have David in my life," the mother of six wrote. "He’s an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen. #unbelievablyhappy #myking #lovethislifeofmine #imsoblessed."
In the photo, the pair is all smiles, posing together while out to eat at a restaurant.
Christine's former Sister Wife and bestie, Janelle Brown, liked the photo as did Christine's kids, Ysabel and Paedon, and son-in-law, Tony Padron. Janelle's kids, Madison and Hunter, also liked the photo.
Christine took her first relationship since her 2021 split from ex Kody Brown public on Valentine's Day, calling David the "love of my life."
"The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath," she wrote.
It seems that David will be filming the upcoming season of Sister Wives as one of the photos Christine shared featured cameramen in the background. The pair has been together since December 2022, according to his Facebook page. David owns his own construction company and is the father of eight. His first wife died in 2012.
