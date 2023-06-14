'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reunites With Daughters as a Joke Is Made About Avoiding Teen Pregnancy
It was a Brown family reunion over the weekend for all the daughters of Christine Brown and her ex, Kody Brown. The Sister Wives stars had a fun joint birthday party for 20-year-old Ysabel Brown and her 27-year-old sister, Mykelti Padron, with siblings Gwendlyn Brown, Truely Brown, and Aspyn Thompson in attendance.
"I’ve had some beautiful experiences this last weekend. Celebrating @mykeltip & @ysabelpaigebrown Birthdays with my kids was a lovely time," proud mom Christine captioned photos with her daughters. "I’m so blessed to have these exceptional people for my kids. #blessedmom #junebabies #lovemylife #familytimefun."
Gwendlyn also posted pics from the gathering, joking about her sister, Ysabel, leaving her teenage years behind.
"Happy (1 day after) 20th birthday!! ysabel defeated teen pregnancy like a champ and aspyn hosted the most amazing cutest birthday party in the world," Gwendlyn wrote.
In a video posted by Ysabel from the event, Christine appears to be sitting next to her new fiancé, David Woolley. The pair announced their engagement in April following Christine's 2021 split from Kody after being spiritually married to him for 25 years. Christine also shares 24-year-old son Paedon Brown with Kody.
Christine and David have also indicated that they are filming for the upcoming season of TLC's Sister Wives.
