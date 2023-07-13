A year out from her breast reduction surgery, Gwendlyn Brown couldn't be happier. The 21-year-old Sister Wives star and daughter of Christine Brown and her ex, Kody Brown, took to Instagram on Wednesday to show the transformation after going under the knife in July 2022.

"Happy breast reduction anniversary 🥳🥳" Gwendlyn captioned the two pictures showcasing the after and before shots. "I had the anti-boob surgery done July 11, 2022 so technically yesterday was the anniversary but who’s counting?"

In her subsequent YouTube video, Gwendlyn said the reduction "helped immensely with my self-image and my spine health."

She also shared that insurance chose not to cover the procedure and that her mom, Christine, had to pay the $8,000 surgery costs.

In the video, Gwendlyn detailed the procedure and the five-day recovery time, in which she was essentially immobile. But ultimately, the reality star is pleased with her decision to undergo surgery.

"It is one of the best decisions I've made in my life. I don't regret it at all," she said. "It feels amazing to not be so teased and sexualized anymore."

Gwendlyn made a brief appearance in the newly released trailer for season 18 of Sister Wives on Thursday.

In the clip, Gwendlyn is seen nodding in agreement as Kody and his ex, Janelle Brown's, son, Garrison Brown, declares, "You know what, Robyn? Have him. We're all grown adults that don't need a father figure anymore."

Robyn Brown is Kody's only remaining wife in an active marriage with him.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

