It's Kody Brown and his ringlet curls against the world in the new trailer for the upcoming season of TLC's Sister Wives. The reality TV series is entering into its 18th season on Sunday, Aug. 20, and has released an explosive new trailer.

In the two-minute preview, Kody is at odds with almost all of his former and current wives. He is still reeling from his split from Christine Brown, who called it quits with him in 2021.

"I'm in this bad place with Janelle and Christine's gone. I don't even know what do with Meri," Kody admits.

"Do you really still want to have a plural family, sometimes I can't tell," Kody's second wife, Janelle Brown, asks him.

Janelle also tells Christine that she is ready to move on from her marriage to Kody, saying, "I'm growing and I need something different. I don't want to be married anymore."

Janelle and Kody confirmed that they are currently separated back in January after nearly 30 years together.

Kody's first wife, Meri Brown, is also seen telling Kody and his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, that she is no longer going to be around after Kody makes it clear there's no room for reconciliation.

"I worked so hard to do what I think was right and when you lose that, well, I should just be the devil I think I am now," Kody threatens.

The trailer ends with an expletive-laced shouting match between Kody and Janelle, with Kody storming out of Janelle's house while she asks if they're done.

Sister Wives season 18 premieres Sunday, August 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

