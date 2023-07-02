Meri Brown is learning to rely on her emotions and instincts. The Sister Wives star is getting candid about the importance of building trust with yourself.

The reality star took to TikTok on Thursday to share some reflections with her followers, and opened up about the importance of trust -- which comes a few months after her own difficult public split from Kody Brown.

"I am thinking a little bit about trust. You've heard that quote, right? Trust is transparency and consistency over time," she said in the video. "And that's well and good when you are thinking about the trust that you are trying to build with others or that you want others to build with you."

"But what about the trust that you have for yourself?" she asked. "I think all too often, we don't trust ourselves as much as we should."

Meri explained that she feels learning to trust yourself is "more of a heart thing than a head thing."

"I know for myself, I will tend to rationalize the reason I should trust myself in a certain situation, and really my gut knows," she explained. "It's about having the courage to be true and authentic to myself, to be able to do and say the things that I know that I need to do because ultimately, when you trust yourself and you act on that trust, it's going to give you more power in the long run."

She also reflected on the importance of self-reliance and knowing that you will be able to depend on yourself when others don't come through for you.

"When you're concerned about the trust that you have for somebody else, and you're trusting them to not leave you or you're trusting them to follow through on their word, or you're trusting them to do these things, that's all great," Meri said. "But more importantly, it's about trusting yourself to be able to handle it when they don't act as you think that they should."

Meri concluded with a final message, encouraging those watching to "just build that trust with yourself."

"Be consistent with yourself and transparent with yourself. Because that trusting and honest relationship that you have with yourself is really the most important," she said.

In January, Meri and Kody confirmed that they had officially split after years of estrangement and 32 years of marriage. The former couple tied the knot in 1990 and share one child, Leon.

They legally divorced in 2014 so that Kody could marry his wife, Robyn Brown, in an effort to adopt her children from a previous marriage. Following Meri's catfishing scandal in 2015, Meri and Kody's spiritual marriage remained estranged and the complex dynamic was captured on the family's reality series, Sister Wives.

The 52-year-old reality star took to Instagram in May to show how she's been embracing her newfound independence with a series of photos from her trip to London, England, calling the experiencing a "longtime dream" of hers.

While across the pond, the TLC star hit up all the major tourist sites, including Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, the Paddington Bear statue, the Tower of London, and more.

Meri seemed the most excited to visit Stonehenge outside of London, writing, "This. This was an epic day. Memories made, dream come true. And I mean, LONG time dream! Listen. If you want it, don't stop dreaming about it and working toward it. There was a time I never even considered the possibility of this."

Meri ended her time abroad with a solo outing in London, calling the experience "empowering."

