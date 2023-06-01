Meri Brown is opening up in a rare post about her miscarriage more than 15 years ago. The 52-year-old Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Thursday, posting a smiling selfie and relayed a touching experience she had in the caption.

Kody Brown's ex-wife shared that she was traveling when she saw a group of teenage boys walking and talking together.

"I just had to smile and almost sort of giggle to myself," Meri wrote. "It was a fun, and even bittersweet, moment for me, realizing that had my baby survived, he might be engaging in that same sort of teenaged banter, and having those same sort of memorable teenaged moments."

Meri admitted that she wasn't sure that her child would have been a boy, but noted, "Granted, I don't know for sure that my baby was even a boy, but my gut tells me it was. He'd be 15 now, and I often wonder what life would be like with him here."

The single mom noted that while there's plenty of "sorrow and pain" surrounding her grief, she experienced "a moment of joy" watching the boys "happy and alive," calling it "healing."

Meri and Kody opened up about experiencing a miscarriage during a 2012 episode of Sister Wives. The former couple share 27-year-old Leon Brown, who came out as transgender in 2022 and uses they/them pronouns.

"I didn’t understand why after another 12 years of trying, and then it was taken away from us and I didn’t understand that," Meri tearfully said of the loss in the 2012 episode.

Meri struggled with fertility issues, which proved to be a point of contention between her and her former sister wives, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown. Earlier this year, Meri and Kody announced that they had decided to "permanently terminate" their spiritual marriage after years of estrangement.

Meri was Kody's first wife, but the pair legally divorced in 2014 so that Kody could marry Robyn in an effort to adopt her children from a previous marriage. Shortly after, Meri was tangled up in a catfishing scandal and though she remained spiritually married to Kody, they were estranged and no longer intimate.

Christine announced her decision to separate from Kody in 2021 and Janelle has since confirmed that she is no longer with her husband. Robyn is the only remaining wife of Kody's who is still in an active marriage with him.

As for Meri's child, Leon, their sibling, Gwendlyn Brown, the daughter of Christine and Kody, recently shared an update on Leon's relationship with the rest of the Brown family.

"Leon has been, since childhood, kind of the odd one out in the family because they had no siblings from their mom to really get along with," Gwendlyn explained, referencing Meri's only biological child. "They just probably felt like the odd one out. And also with Leon being transgender and queer in general, and being in a family that predominantly practices a Mormon fundamentalist faith. Mormonism hasn't really traditionally been kind to queer people, especially with a family that's quite a bit conservative and partially against transsexuality in general."

Gwendlyn also claimed that Leon has been "separating themselves" from the family in recent years.

"It's not that they're not fitting in, it's that they have chosen to go to people who they can trust," Gwendlyn added. "They've found a safer community for themselves."

