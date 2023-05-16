'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Accomplishes 'Longtime Dream' by Taking 'Empowering' Trip After Kody Split
Meri Brown is enjoying her newfound independence months after confirming her split from ex Kody Brown. The 52-year-old Sister Wives star took to Instagram this month to share a series of photos from her trip to London, England, calling the experiencing a "longtime dream" of hers.
Earlier this month, Meri shared a photo from the plane, writing, "Saying YES to a week of clarity and personal growth. Saying YES to getting to see my lifelong obsession! London, here I come!"
While across the pond, the TLC star hit up all the major tourist sites, including Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, the Paddington Bear statue, the Tower of London, and more.
Meri seemed the most excited to visit Stonehenge outside of London, writing, "This. This was an epic day. Memories made, dream come true. And I mean, LONG time dream! Listen. If you want it, don't stop dreaming about it and working toward it. There was a time I never even considered the possibility of this."
Meri ended her time abroad with a solo outing in London, calling the experience "empowering."
She concluded her trip, writing, "Business accomplished, dreams fulfilled, memories made."
"I'm SO excited for the future, so excited to see my plans and goals come to fruition, and my dreams become reality!" she added.
In January, Meri and Kody confirmed that they had officially split after years of estrangement and 32 years of marriage. The former couple tied the knot in 1990 and share one child, Leon. They legally divorced in 2014 so that Kody could marry his wife, Robyn Brown, in an effort to adopt her children from a previous marriage. Following Meri's catfishing scandal in 2015, Meri and Kody's spiritual marriage remained estranged and the complex dynamic was captured on the family's reality series, Sister Wives.
