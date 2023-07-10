Christine Brown's fiancé, David Woolley, is putting himself out there. The Sister Wives star met her "king" in late 2022, and the pair got engaged in April after four months of dating.

David is Christine's first public relationship since her 2021 split from ex Kody Brown after 25 years of being spiritually married to the polygamist. The exes share six children.

Naturally, fans of the TLC star have been interested in her new leading man, and David took to Instagram over the weekend to share some photos of himself and his family and to give Christine's fans some more information.

"Hello! I'm sorry I have not let people know who I am yet. I have eight kids. Six are married two are single! I have 10 grandchildren," David wrote. "I also have kids and grandkids in California that are my extended family but I consider my own!"

Noting that half of his kids choose not to be "in the spotlight," David opted to cover their faces in his large family photo to give them privacy.

He also opened up about his first wife, Margaret Woolley, who died of suicide in 2012, saying, "I was married to their mother for 20 years when depression got a hold of her. So I have been a single dad for 11 years."

As for his dating history, he shared, "Yes I dated since then, but never went anywhere."

The owner of an Utah-based drywall company shared his excitement over his engagement to Christine, adding, "I’m really excited to be with Christine. The future is really bright!! #mysoulmate #christinebrown #myqueen #christineanddavid."

Both Christine and her former sister wife, Janelle Brown, liked David's post. David has been getting to know Christine's family in recent months. The pair have also been photographed with filming crews in the background, implying that he will be featured on the next season of the TLC reality series.

