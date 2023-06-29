Christine Brown and her fiancé, David Woolley, are enjoying their blended family. The 51-year-old Sister Wives star announced her engagement to David back in April after the pair had been together for four months. On Wednesday, David's daughter, Kati Charlene, shared some sweet photos of the couple visiting the Dinosaur Island exhibit at Ashton Gardens in Lehi, Utah, where they live.

Christine and David appeared to have a blast as they drove Kati's three sons around on a golf cart with Christine's granddaughter, Avalon Padron, the daughter of Mykelti and Tony Padron. Mykelti was even featured in one pic clapping as David held up one of the kiddos in the air for a better view of a triceratops.

In another shot, Christine is seen sitting on a couch with her arm around one grandkid while deep in discussion with another one.

David is Christine's first public relationship since her 2021 split from her ex, Kody Brown. Christine and Kody were never legally married, but considered themselves to be "spiritually married" for 25 years. The exes share six kids together including Mykelti, son Paedon, and daughters Aspyn, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely.

David himself is a father of eight. His former wife, Margaret Woolley, died in 2012 by suicide, and Kati has been open about her mother's struggle with addiction and depression.

Kati previously praised Christine on TikTok, saying, "Christine has found a way to make all my siblings feel loved and she's amazing."

The couple is currently living in their new home in Lehi, Utah, together and Christine has shared several videos of their plans for their front and backyards on social media.

In addition to meeting her kids and grandkids, David has also spent time with Christine's pal and former sister wife, Janelle Brown.

Watch the clip below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

'Sister Wives' Stars Christine and Janelle Brown Reunite for Unconventional Outing This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shares Plans for Home With Fiancé

Christine Brown Debuts Tattoo, Posts Father's Day Tribute to Fiancé

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Reunites With Her and Kody's Daughters

Related Gallery