Christine Brown is hard at work turning her new home in Lehi, Utah, with her fiancé, David Woolley, into a home. The 51-year-old Sister Wives star took to social media on Thursday to share a video of the front of the house, which is currently undergoing some landscaping renovations.

"We’re doing mostly xeriscape landscaping in our front yard. What low maintenance trees and bushes grow well in Lehi, Utah? #xeriscape #landscaping #trees #bushes #dirtyalready #excited," the reality star and mother of six captioned her post on TikTok.

Xeriscaping refers to landscaping that requires little or no irrigation. Christine explained the decision, noting, "I have no intention of mowing my front yard ever."

The TLC star showed off the plans and her impressive mountain view, asking her followers for ideas on shrubbery and plants that are native to Utah to plant in the yard.

Christine's new home has navy blue siding and appears to be part of a new building development.

She previously shared a clip discussing the backyard and her plans to make it ready for her and David's grandkids to play in.

Christine and David announced their engagement in April after four months of dating. David is Christine's first public relationship since her 2021 split from the father of her children, Kody Brown. The breakup played out on season 17 of Sister Wives with Christine ending her spiritual marriage to Kody and moving herself and their 12-year-old daughter, Truely, to Utah.

Shortly after Christine's exit, Janelle Brown announced that she and Kody had separated after nearly 30 years of being spiritually married. Meri Brown also confirmed that she and Kody had "permanently terminated" their marriage after years of estrangement. Kody's only remaining active marriage is to Robyn Brown, his fourth wife and the only woman he is legally married to.

