How 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown and Fiancé David Wooley Spent Their July 4th Holiday
Happiness looks good on Sister Wives star Christine Brown.
The 51-year-old reality TV star shared photos on Instagram of herself and her fiancé, David Woolley, enjoying their Fourth of July festivities.
"I hope everyone had an incredible Independence Day," she wrote. "My family and I enjoyed fireworks from my balcony. We could see the entire valley lighting up. #july4th2023 #wearefreebecauseofthebrave #IndependenceDay2023 #builtoncourage."
The post began with a photo of Christine and David, surrounded by her and ex Kody Brown's daughters, Ysabel Brown, 19, Truely Brown, 12, Mykelti Brown Padron, 26, and her husband, Antonio Padron, as well as Aspyn Brown, 27, and her husband, Mitch Thompson. Christine is also mom to Gwendlyn Brown, 21, and Paedon Brown, 24, whom she also shares with Kody.
Christine also included a selfie with Ysabel and Mykelti and showed a video of a local firework display.
Last month, Christine took to social media to share a video her new home in Lehi, Utah, with her David, which is currently undergoing some landscaping renovations.
"We’re doing mostly xeriscape landscaping in our front yard. What low maintenance trees and bushes grow well in Lehi, Utah? #xeriscape #landscaping #trees #bushes #dirtyalready #excited," the reality TV star and mother of six captioned her post.
Sister Wives fans have followed Christine's journey for more than a decade on the family's reality series. She was spiritually married to Kody for 25 years as one of the polygamist's four wives. In 2021, Christine announced her split from Kody and relocated to Utah with Truely.
The messy breakup played out on season 17 of Sister Wives, with Christine sharing a variety of reasons for ending her marriage, including claims that Kody favored his wife, Robyn Brown, and their children over her own.
Christine and David announced their engagement in April after four months of dating. David is her first public romance since her split from Kody.
