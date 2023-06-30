Christine Brown got a touching message from a flight attendant and fan on Thursday. The 51-year-old Sister Wives star shared some photos of herself and her fiancé, David Woolley, on a recent vacation, but it was a handwritten note from a flight attendant that really moved her.

"Went on a trip with @david__woolley and look at the sweet message from a lovely airline attendant #loveofmylife #blessed #stillengaged #thankful #mademyday #overwhelmed," Christine wrote.

The message was dated from Thursday flight from Atlanta, Georgia, to Salt Lake City, and read: "Ms. Brown (soon to be Mrs. Woolley), Thank you so much for choosing to fly Delta! It was so nice to meet you and David. Thank you for showing us girls everywhere that we all deserve our prince and to be happy! Wishing you all the happiness in your new marriage!"

Sister Wives fans have followed Christine's journey for more than a decade on the family's reality series. Christine was spiritually married to Kody Brown for 25 years as one of the polygamist's four wives. She and Kody share six children — daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely, and son Paedon. In 2021, Christine announced her split from Kody and relocated to Utah with Truely.

The messy breakup played out on season 17 of Sister Wives, with Christine sharing a variety of reasons for ending her marriage, including claims that Kody favored his wife, Robyn Brown, and their children over her own.

Christine and David announced their engagement in April after four months of dating. David is the mother of six's first public romance since her split from Kody.

