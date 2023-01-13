'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Details Her Breast Reduction Surgery
'Sister Wives': Christine's Daughter Gwendlyn Thinks Her Mom Sho…
Lisa Marie Presley Seemed to Struggle at Golden Globes Ahead of …
Lisa Marie Presley Suffers Cardiac Arrest at Home
Lisa Marie Presley Dies at 54
Golden Globes: Why Jamie Lee Curtis Called Out Paul Walter Hause…
‘Ghosts’ Cast Spills Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (Exclusive)
Lisa Marie Presley in Critical Condition and Coma After Cardiac …
Anna Kendrick Remembers Confronting Her Cheating Ex and the Othe…
Brandi Glanville Weighs In on Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit and More…
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Reacts to Possible Death in Dutton Fa…
Why Austin Butler Thanked Denzel Washington in Golden Globes Acc…
What ‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Brown Thinks of Her Dad Kody’s…
Claire Danes Calls Pregnancy No. 3 ‘Not So Expected’ (Exclusive)
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Calls Out Media for Misinformatio…
'Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Backlash: Nick Lachey's Shade and Zanab…
Tatjana Patitz, Iconic '90s Supermodel, Dead at 56
Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown is opening up about a procedure she had done over the summer. The 21-year-old is the daughter of Christine and her ex-husband, Kody Brown.
After mentioning a breast reduction surgery in her recent YouTube video, Gwendlyn shared a note on her Instagram Stories to clarify after several fans asked about the procedure.
She revealed that she got it done in July 2022, writing, "I went from a size G breast to like C or something (I haven't measured yet). The funny part is I wanted them to be even smaller."
She shared that the procedure "went very well," noting, "I was sore and near-immobile for only a few days."
She said that despite considering the surgery "medically necessary" due to "back pain and posture deterioration," she claimed her insurance wouldn't cover it.
"I could not afford the reduction at all; I was struggling with rent and tuition even with my parents' help so I'm always grateful that my mom paid for it," she wrote of Christine. "The surgery cost ~$8000 if I remember correctly and I owe her forever."
Gwendlyn has been candid about her family during her recent YouTube recaps of Sister Wives. Watch the clip below for more:
RELATED CONTENT:
'Sister Wives' Star Wants Christine and Janelle to 'Get Together'
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Shuts Down Disturbing Rumor About Kody
'Sister Wives' Gwendlyn on How Show Affects Relationship With Dad Kody