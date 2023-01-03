Gwendlyn Brown is opening up about her relationship with her father, Kody Brown. The 21-year-old daughter of Kody and his ex-wife, Christine Brown, posted a new YouTube recap of a recent episode of the family's TLC series, Sister Wives.

In it, a fan asked if seeing what Kody says about Christine has impacted Gwendlyn's relationship with her father. The reality series documented Christine and Kody's messy split in season 17.

"Yes. It's very flip-floppy for me. In person, my dad's sweet to me now. We had our differences in the past, but we're getting better and since we're not around each other as much, we can't be angry with each other as much," she shared of her relationship with Kody. "But when I watch the episodes, I do tend to dislike him a little bit."

Gwendlyn noted that she tries to keep an open mind when it comes to her dad and show some compassion for the Brown family patriarch.

"I just have to remind myself that he's going through a difficult time and this is hard on everybody. He's still my dad and he's still kind to me," she said.

In the first YouTube video she posted last month, Gwendlyn discussed her evolving relationship with Kody amid his estrangement from many of his 18 children.

"He's not actively reaching out to us. I've had to reach out to him and see if he's available," Gwendlyn shared at the time. "But he has been working on it, and I think he is getting better and, with time, he will get better."

Gwendlyn, who appears to be an open book when it comes to commentary on her family, also revealed that she is not contractually obligated to keep quiet on any Sister Wives topics.

"Fortunately, I don't have a contract. I don't have to run it by anybody," she answered a fan question. "I choose to run a few things [by them] because there are some things I could say that are rude or could hurt somebody's feelings. But yeah, I can say whatever I want and I'm not obligated by contract or law to keep my mouth shut."

Gwendlyn recently revealed that she's not a fan of her dad's fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Watch the clip below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

What ‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Brown Thinks of Her Dad Kody’s Wife Robyn This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Says She 'Doesn't Really Like' Robyn

'Sister Wives' Star Pokes Fun at Parents Christine and Kody's Split

'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Is Engaged to Girlfriend Beatriz

Related Gallery