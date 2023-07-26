New hair, new era! Sister Wives star Meri Brown is excited to start a new chapter of her life, months after confirming she and her ex, Kody Brown, have "permanently terminated" their marriage.

Earlier this week, the TLC star took to her Instagram to show off a newly dyed hairstyle, complete with red streaks.

"Spunky definition: Courageous and determined. Fiesty definition: Lively, determined and courageous. Just added a little red to match the definition. I definitely don't hate it," Meri wrote.

The reality star added, "New hair to go along with new life."

Meri was Kody's first wife, and they tied the knot in 1990. The exes are parents to Leon Brown, who came out as transgender in June 2022.

Meri and Kody were estranged for years prior to calling it quits following her 2015 catfishing scandal. Though she and Kody have not been intimate in nearly a decade, Meri continued to maintain that she was a part of the Brown family despite Kody expressing that he no longer considered himself married to her.

In a trailer for season 18 of Sister Wives, Meri finally decides to cut ties with Kody and shares the news with him and his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

Meri and Kody were recently reunited at the wedding of Kody's daughter Gwendlyn Brown, whom he shares with his ex Christine Brown. His estranged second wife, Janelle Brown, was also in attendance.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Calls Out Media for Misinformation About Her Split With Kody This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reunites With Her Child Leon Brown

'Sister Wives' Meri Brown on Learning to Trust Herself After Split

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Remembers Miscarriage in Touching Post

Related Gallery