Kody Brown is taking some responsibility for his failed marriages. The Sister Wives star and patriarch of the Brown family is now in a monogamous relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, following three messy splits with wives Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.

In a new interview with People magazine, Kody admits of his relationships, "I could have done a lot better."

The father of 18 is hopeful for the future with his exes, saying, "It's been painful, a lot of finger pointing and blame. But you have to hope we still have a friendship in the future. Because we're bound forever through our kids."

Christine was the first to leave Kody in 2021 and has since moved on to her fiancé, David Woolley. Janelle, who has a close bond with Christine, announced she was "separated" from Kody during TLC's One-on-One special with interviewer Sukanya Krishnan, but in the People interview, Janelle says her relationship with Kody is over, describing herself as "single."

In January, Meri confirmed that she had "permanently terminated" her marriage to Kody, leaving Robyn as the reality star's only remaining wife.

"No one should be married while they're going through a divorce," Robyn tells People. "I never thought I wanted to leave. I know how much I love Kody. He's doing his best."

The fallout will play out on season 18 of Sister Wives, which premieres Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. on TLC.

