'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Admits He 'Could Have Done a Lot Better' in Failed Marriages
'Sister Wives': Kody Calls First 20 Years of Family Life 'Dysfun…
Quinton Aaron Defends 'The Blind Side' Co-Star Sandra Bullock Am…
‘The Blind Side’: Michael Oher Alleges He Was ‘Falsely Advised’ …
'Sister Wives': Kody Calls First 20 Years of Family Life 'Dysfun…
Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Split After One Year of M…
Katharine McPhee's Nanny Died in Horrific Accident at Car Dealer…
'The Blind Side' Subjects Sean Tuohy and Son SJ Respond to Micha…
Tom Pelphrey Says His Family Called Kaley Cuoco 'Penny' When The…
Candace Cameron Bure 'Upset' With Jodie Sweetin for Disagreeing …
Jeff Goldblum Had the ‘Best Time’ at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour …
Why Kelly Ripa Wants Daughter Lola to Co-Host ‘Generation Gap’ (…
How Blac Chyna Feels About Khloé Kardashian After ‘Third Parent’…
Doja Cat Opens Up About Getting Plastic Surgery
‘The Equalizer 3’: Denzel Washington on Reuniting With Dakota Fa…
Halle Berry's Daughter Nahla Towers Over Her in Rare Photos
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's Son Christopher Spotte…
First Look at Kim Kardashian's Shocking 'American Horror Story' …
‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Spills on Fantasy Suite ‘Activiti…
Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan Randall's Quiet ALS Battle: Medic…
Kody Brown is taking some responsibility for his failed marriages. The Sister Wives star and patriarch of the Brown family is now in a monogamous relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, following three messy splits with wives Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.
In a new interview with People magazine, Kody admits of his relationships, "I could have done a lot better."
The father of 18 is hopeful for the future with his exes, saying, "It's been painful, a lot of finger pointing and blame. But you have to hope we still have a friendship in the future. Because we're bound forever through our kids."
Christine was the first to leave Kody in 2021 and has since moved on to her fiancé, David Woolley. Janelle, who has a close bond with Christine, announced she was "separated" from Kody during TLC's One-on-One special with interviewer Sukanya Krishnan, but in the People interview, Janelle says her relationship with Kody is over, describing herself as "single."
In January, Meri confirmed that she had "permanently terminated" her marriage to Kody, leaving Robyn as the reality star's only remaining wife.
"No one should be married while they're going through a divorce," Robyn tells People. "I never thought I wanted to leave. I know how much I love Kody. He's doing his best."
The fallout will play out on season 18 of Sister Wives, which premieres Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. on TLC.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Sister Wives' Preview: Janelle Blames Robyn for Brown Family's Unrest
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Talks Her 'Season of Change' Amid Kody Split
'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Calls Kody 'Manipulating' in New Trailer