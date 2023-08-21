'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Enjoys Honeymoon in Italy With Wife Beatriz Queiroz
Gwendlyn Brown is living la dolce vita as a newly married woman! The 21-year-old daughter of Christine Brown and her ex, Kody Brown, took to Instagram over the weekend to share photos from her honeymoon with wife Beatriz Queiroz.
The Sister Wives star is enjoying her time in Italy shortly after celebrating her nuptials last month.
The newlyweds kicked off their honeymoon in Rome, snapping pics at the famous Trevi Fountain, the Colosseum, and the Vatican.
They then traveled to Florence and Pisa, posting more pics from their outings.
Prior to her Italian honeymoon, Gwendlyn enjoyed a big family gathering for her wedding day. Despite his estrangement with most of the family, Gwendlyn's father, Kody, was spotted at the festivities. Her mother, Christine, was also there as was Christine's new fiancé, David Woolley. Janelle Brown and Meri Brown were also spotted in attendance and Kody's only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, was there as well.
Gwendlyn previously shared that she plans to change her last name to Queiroz, posting several wedding pics with the caption, "Say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz."
