Meri Brown is ready to move on following her split from Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star announced in January that she and her ex had "permanently terminated" their marriage after years of estrangement.

While the official split is playing out on season 18 of the Brown family's TLC series, Meri recently opened up to People magazine about her plans for the future.

"I definitely am open to it. I lived many years as a very strong, independent, solo person. I don't want to live the rest of my life solo, so, yeah, I'm definitely open to it," Meri says of dating.

As for whether she'd enter into another plural family, Meri doesn't seem interested in continuing that lifestyle.

"Probably not going to go with another plural marriage," she admits. "I have a great family but it's probably not going to go that direction for me."

As for what the future holds, Meri is trying to keep an open mind.

"There's a lot of things that are still unknown and that's OK… for me it's about keeping all the doors open and saying yes," she shares.

Meri opened up about her and Kody's decision to officially end their marriage, saying it happened on their anniversary in April 2022.

"It was actually on our anniversary about a year and a half ago. We were out on a drive and just started having a real conversation. He said some things that I hadn't heard come from his mouth to me specifically," she says of Kody. "He was finally able to open up and be real with me. And I was in a place where I could hear it as well… I think the conversations were a long time coming. It was not something I ever saw happening in my marriage… I'm very confident knowing that I did everything I could do. I'm very at peace with the timing of it and how it all played out."

Meri, who shares child Leon Brown with her ex, also clarified that her 2015 catfishing scandal did not play a part in the end of her marriage.

"A lot of people look at the catfishing as a defining moment of the demise of our marriage or even the family, and it's really not because there was a lot of things that were happening for years prior, so to look at that moment as the thing that broke the marriage is inaccurate," she says.

As for her ex, Kody, he too has hope for the women in his life.

"We're all moving forward, we're all seeking happiness. And we will all find it," the father of 18 shares with People.

In 2021, Kody's third wife, Christine Brown, announced that she was divorcing him and relocating to Utah. Since then, Christine has gotten engaged to fiancé, David Woolley. In the show's One-on-One special with Sukanya Krishnan, Janelle Brown and Kody revealed that they had been separated for months. Janelle has since said her marriage to Kody is "over" despite Kody saying he's hoped for reconciliation with Janelle.

As for where he is with Meri, Kody said, "Meri and I've gone through this cycle and we're at this place of friendship now."

Kody's only remaining relationship is with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. In 2014, he divorced Meri and legally married Robyn in an effort to adopt her children from a previous relationship.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

