Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor Get Married in Intimate Ceremony in Hawaii

Dane Cook is a married man. The stand-up comedian has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Kelsi Taylor.

A source tells ET that Cook, 51, and Taylor, 24, "got married in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family in Hawaii this weekend."

Taylor and Cook shared some snapshots to Instagram, posting pics of the idyllic venue, as well as a cute photo of themselves in their wedding attire shortly after the ceremony.

"The Cooks - 9.23.23" they captioned the joint post.

Kelsi Taylor/Instagram

Cook's friend Richard Pollman shared a snapshot of the comic on Instagram, in which the groom looked calm and contemplative ahead of exchanging vows.

"I took this photograph of my brother 30 minutes before the wedding started. As his best man I was able to get this behind the scenes candid shot of his one moment of calmness while a flurry of preparations were talking place around him in every direction," Pollman wrote. "I love you very much brother and I love Kelsi who is the most beautiful woman in the world in my eyes."

Cook commented on Pollman's photo, sharing, "I’ve got to tell you, last night was one for the ages! I made more memories in one night, then I have in a full year. I could not have gotten to this incredible milestone without you, Richard. I love you brother."

Cook later shared a montage of his own, showing himself and his new wife smoking cigars while dressed to the nines.

"Stogies w/ the wifey on our big damn night. Meet #TheCooks," he captioned the post.

Cook first popped the question to Taylor back in July 2022, in York Beach, Maine, the place where the two had their first date. The engagement came just months after the couple celebrated their five-year anniversary.

Cook and Taylor began their relationship in 2016. Two years later, the comedian spoke about their 26-year age gap to People. When asked what advice he would give to couples who are in "age gap relationships," Cook jokingly replied, "The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart."

