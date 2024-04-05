Aoki Lee Simmons may have a new man in her life. In photos published by Page Six on Friday, the 21-year-old model was seen kissing Vittorio Assaf, a 65-year-old restaurateur.

In the photos, which were taken earlier this week in St. Barts, Simmons, wearing a bikini, kisses the shirtless businessman. Separate pics show Simmons posing for Assaf, while others feature the pair having fun in the ocean.

Meanwhile, a source told People that Simmons and Assaf are dating after meeting on the Caribbean island.

The Harvard grad is the youngest daughter of exes Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons, who also share Ming, 24. Assaf was previously married to Charlotte Bonstrom, with whom he shares two children, Page Six reported last year. Following his split, the restaurateur behind Serafina dated model Nya Gatbel, 24, according to the outlet.

Simmons seemingly reacted to the news on her Instagram Story, writing, "Errr well now I know why folks were calling me."

ET has reached out to Simmons' rep for comment.

Aoki Lee Simmons' post to her Instagram Story. - Instagram / Aoki Lee Simmons

Simmons made headlines last year for an apparent falling out with her father. However, when ET spoke to her in December, she said she was doing "great" and "very excited" for the holidays with her family. As for what's next for the model, in 2023 she told ET that she planned to attend law school.

