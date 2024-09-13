The Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars play in the 2024 Apple Cup. Here's how to watch Saturday's game at home.
The 2024 Apple Cup is here with the Washington Huskies facing the Washington State Cougars at Lumen Stadium in Week 3 of the 2024 college football season. Saturday's matchup marks the 116th all-time meeting between the West Coast programs. However, the annual showdown between UW and WSU looks different now that Washington left the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in the offseason.
Watch the Apple Cup on Peacock
Coming off a National Championship appearance, Washington is 2-0 this season with a 30-9 victory over Eastern Michigan and a 35-3 win versus Weber State to open the year. Washington State is also 2-0 after a humongous 40-point win against Portland State and a 37-16 victory over Texas Tech.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Washington vs. Washington State NCAA college football game live at home, including the full Week 3 schedule and best Apple Cup livestream option.
How to Watch the Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame Football Game Without Cable
Tomorrow's Washington vs. Washington State football game will stream exclusively Peacock, meaning fans will need to sign up for the streaming service in order to tune in.
Peacock Premium subscriptions cost $7.99 per month or $13.99 per month for Premium Plus. Peacock’s Premium Plus plan comes with everything in the Premium plan, but with no ads, a live stream of your local NBC channel and the ability to download and stream eligible content offline.
Washington vs. Washington State on Peacock
Sign up for Peacock to watch Washington State and Washington renew their Apple Cup rivalry today.
Peacock’s expansive programming also features live coverage of the Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Big Ten basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, and much more.
When is the Washington vs. Washington State NCAA football game?
The Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars square off for the Apple Cup on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT). Live coverage will begin at 3 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Washington vs. Washington State college football game on?
The Washington vs. Washington State college football game is streaming exclusively on Peacock.
2024 NCAA College Football Week 3 Schedule
College football is back, and Week 3 brings dozens of quality matchups. Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend. Below, find the schedule for Week 3 of the 2024 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2024 college football schedule here.
All times Eastern.
Thursday, September 12
Arizona State at Texas State — 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Northwestern State at South Alabama — 7:30 p.m., ESPN+
Friday, September 13
UNLV at Kansas — 7 p.m., ESPN
No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State — 8 p.m., FOX
Saturday, September 14
No. 4 Alabama at Wisconsin — 12 p.m., FOX
No. 13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa — 12 p.m., ESPN2
No. 16 LSU at South Carolina — 12 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
Arkansas State at No. 17 Michigan — 12 p.m., BTN
Central Michigan at Illinois — 12 p.m., Peacock
Memphis at Florida State — 12 p.m., ESPN
Louisiana Tech at NC State — 12 p.m., ACC Network
Cincinnati at Miami (OH) — 12 p.m., ESPNU
North Texas at Texas Tech — 12 p.m., FS1
No. 24 Boston College at No. 6 Missouri — 12:45 p.m., SEC Network
Massachusetts at Buffalo — 1 p.m., CBSSN
Coastal Carolina at Temple — 2 p.m., ESPN+
No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State — 3:30 p.m., FOX
Ball State at No. 10 Miami — 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
Tulane at No. 15 Oklahoma — 3:30 p.m., ESPN
No. 18 Notre Dame at Purdue — 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+
Texas A&M at Florida — 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
Prairie View A&M at Michigan State — 3:30 p.m., BTN
Nevada at Minnesota — 3:30 p.m., BTN
Washington State at Washington — 3:30 p.m., Peacock
VMI at Georgia Tech — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra
West Virginia at Pittsburgh — 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Morgan State at Ohio — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Troy at Iowa — 4 p.m., FS1
App State at East Carolina — 4 p.m., ESPNU
UAB at Arkansas — 4:15 p.m., SEC Network
No. 12 Utah at Utah State — 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
UConn at Duke — 6 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra
North Carolina Central at North Carolina — 6 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion — 6 p.m., ESPN+
Florida International at Florida Atlantic — 6 p.m., ESPN+
UTEP at Liberty — 6 p.m., ESPN+
South Carolina State at Georgia Southern — 6 p.m., ESPN+
Colgate at Akron — 6 p.m., ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at Charlotte — 6 p.m., ESPN+
No. 5 Ole Miss at Wake Forest — 6:30 p.m., The CW Network
Bethune-Cookman at Western Michigan — 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
UTSA at No. 2 Texas — 7 p.m., ESPN
Vanderbilt at Georgia State — 7 p.m., ESPN
Jacksonville State at Eastern Michigan — 7 p.m., ESPN+
Kennesaw State at San Jose State — 7 p.m., truTV/Max
Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee — 7 p.m., ESPN+
Hawaii at Sam Houston — 7 p.m., ESPN+
South Florida at Southern Miss — 7 p.m., ESPN+
No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky — 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
Northern Iowa at No. 23 Nebraska — 7:30 p.m., BTN
New Mexico at Auburn — 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Toledo at Mississippi State — 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Indiana at UCLA — 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Air Force at Baylor — 7:30 p.m., FS1
Colorado at Colorado State — 7:30 p.m., CBS
UCF at TCU — 7:30 p.m., FOX
Eastern Illinois at Northwestern — 7:30 p.m., BTN
Kent State at No. 7 Tennessee — 7:45 p.m., SEC Network
Maryland at Virginia — 8 p.m., ACC Network
Rice at Houston — 8 p.m., ESPN+
BYU at Wyoming — 9 p.m., CBSSN
San Diego State at California — 10:30 p.m., ESPN
New Mexico State at Fresno State — 10:30 p.m., truTV/Max
RELATED CONTENT: