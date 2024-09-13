The 2024 Apple Cup is here with the Washington Huskies facing the Washington State Cougars at Lumen Stadium in Week 3 of the 2024 college football season. Saturday's matchup marks the 116th all-time meeting between the West Coast programs. However, the annual showdown between UW and WSU looks different now that Washington left the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in the offseason.

Coming off a National Championship appearance, Washington is 2-0 this season with a 30-9 victory over Eastern Michigan and a 35-3 win versus Weber State to open the year. Washington State is also 2-0 after a humongous 40-point win against Portland State and a 37-16 victory over Texas Tech.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Washington vs. Washington State NCAA college football game live at home, including the full Week 3 schedule and best Apple Cup livestream option.

Tomorrow's Washington vs. Washington State football game will stream exclusively Peacock, meaning fans will need to sign up for the streaming service in order to tune in.

Peacock Premium subscriptions cost $7.99 per month or $13.99 per month for Premium Plus. Peacock’s Premium Plus plan comes with everything in the Premium plan, but with no ads, a live stream of your local NBC channel and the ability to download and stream eligible content offline.

Peacock’s expansive programming also features live coverage of the Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Big Ten basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, and much more.

When is the Washington vs. Washington State NCAA football game?

The Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars square off for the Apple Cup on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT). Live coverage will begin at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Washington vs. Washington State college football game on?

The Washington vs. Washington State college football game is streaming exclusively on Peacock.

2024 NCAA College Football Week 3 Schedule

College football is back, and Week 3 brings dozens of quality matchups. Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend. Below, find the schedule for Week 3 of the 2024 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2024 college football schedule here.

All times Eastern.

Thursday, September 12

Arizona State at Texas State — 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Northwestern State at South Alabama — 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Friday, September 13

UNLV at Kansas — 7 p.m., ESPN

No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State — 8 p.m., FOX

Saturday, September 14

No. 4 Alabama at Wisconsin — 12 p.m., FOX

No. 13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa — 12 p.m., ESPN2

No. 16 LSU at South Carolina — 12 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Arkansas State at No. 17 Michigan — 12 p.m., BTN

Central Michigan at Illinois — 12 p.m., Peacock

Memphis at Florida State — 12 p.m., ESPN

Louisiana Tech at NC State — 12 p.m., ACC Network

Cincinnati at Miami (OH) — 12 p.m., ESPNU

North Texas at Texas Tech — 12 p.m., FS1

No. 24 Boston College at No. 6 Missouri — 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

Massachusetts at Buffalo — 1 p.m., CBSSN

Coastal Carolina at Temple — 2 p.m., ESPN+

No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State — 3:30 p.m., FOX

Ball State at No. 10 Miami — 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Tulane at No. 15 Oklahoma — 3:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 18 Notre Dame at Purdue — 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+

Texas A&M at Florida — 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Prairie View A&M at Michigan State — 3:30 p.m., BTN

Nevada at Minnesota — 3:30 p.m., BTN

Washington State at Washington — 3:30 p.m., Peacock

VMI at Georgia Tech — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

West Virginia at Pittsburgh — 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Morgan State at Ohio — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Troy at Iowa — 4 p.m., FS1

App State at East Carolina — 4 p.m., ESPNU

UAB at Arkansas — 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

No. 12 Utah at Utah State — 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

UConn at Duke — 6 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

North Carolina Central at North Carolina — 6 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion — 6 p.m., ESPN+

Florida International at Florida Atlantic — 6 p.m., ESPN+

UTEP at Liberty — 6 p.m., ESPN+

South Carolina State at Georgia Southern — 6 p.m., ESPN+

Colgate at Akron — 6 p.m., ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte — 6 p.m., ESPN+

No. 5 Ole Miss at Wake Forest — 6:30 p.m., The CW Network

Bethune-Cookman at Western Michigan — 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

UTSA at No. 2 Texas — 7 p.m., ESPN

Vanderbilt at Georgia State — 7 p.m., ESPN

Jacksonville State at Eastern Michigan — 7 p.m., ESPN+

Kennesaw State at San Jose State — 7 p.m., truTV/Max

Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee — 7 p.m., ESPN+

Hawaii at Sam Houston — 7 p.m., ESPN+

South Florida at Southern Miss — 7 p.m., ESPN+

No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky — 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Northern Iowa at No. 23 Nebraska — 7:30 p.m., BTN

New Mexico at Auburn — 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Toledo at Mississippi State — 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Indiana at UCLA — 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Air Force at Baylor — 7:30 p.m., FS1

Colorado at Colorado State — 7:30 p.m., CBS

UCF at TCU — 7:30 p.m., FOX

Eastern Illinois at Northwestern — 7:30 p.m., BTN

Kent State at No. 7 Tennessee — 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

Maryland at Virginia — 8 p.m., ACC Network

Rice at Houston — 8 p.m., ESPN+

BYU at Wyoming — 9 p.m., CBSSN

San Diego State at California — 10:30 p.m., ESPN

New Mexico State at Fresno State — 10:30 p.m., truTV/Max

