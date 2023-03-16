A trusty, all-purpose laptop is a great find, and Amazon has the best deals on MacBooks right now. Whether working from home or heading to school, Apple's latest 2022 MacBook Air and 2023 MacBook Pro laptop will have you flying through the day and streaming your favorite shows and movies at night.

While Apple products rarely go on sale, Amazon's deal lets you take $100 off a new 2023 MacBook Pro. With a high-resolution 14.2-inch display, M2 chip, 512GB of storage, and 16GB of unified memory, this is a laptop deal you don't want to pass up. Marked down to $1,899, the MacBook Pro can run for up to 18 hours per charge.

While it can be overwhelming to choose a reliable laptop for your needs, we've found more of the best MacBook deals available right now. To start, Apple's previous-gen 2021 model of the MacBook Pro is on sale for $500 off at Amazon. Both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are discounted, making these MacBook Pro deals the best way to get the sleek and powerful laptop for less.

Best Apple MacBook Deals

2020 Apple MacBook Air Amazon 2020 Apple MacBook Air Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. $999 $800 Shop Now

Whether you are looking for a sturdy MacBook or a lightweight HP laptop with a top-performing intel core for work, we've gathered the best laptop deals available this month. Right now is good time to find a cheap laptop deal as retailers like Amazon, Samsung, and Best Buy are having sales with big-name brands like Apple to Lenovo and HP offering laptop deals to help you save on a powerful machine.

From Chromebooks to Microsoft Surface Pros, shop more of the best laptop deals ahead of spring.

More Laptop Deals to Shop Now

HP Chromebook 11" Amazon HP Chromebook 11" The best thing about this HP Chromebook's screen isn't its quality resolution -- it's the anti-glare properties. Now, you can enjoy working on projects outside or catching up on your favorite series without having to deal with glare interrupting you. $260 $125 Shop Now

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ If you can't decide between a tablet or a laptop, then why not go for a 2-in-1? This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 can act as either a tablet or a laptop. Speaking of versatility, this 2-in-1's battery can last up to 15 hours, so you can work on plenty of projects before it needs to recharge. $930 $600 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

