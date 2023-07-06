A trusty, all-purpose laptop is a great find, and Amazon has the best deals on MacBooks right now. Whether working from home or heading to school in the fall, Apple's latest laptops will have you flying through the day and streaming your favorite shows and movies at night.

Amazon Prime Day starts on July 11, but we're already seeing Apple deals that are worth snagging now. Early Prime Day deals are already in effect on thousands of items ahead of the big event and while Apple products rarely see major discounts, Amazon has the best deals we've ever seen on the latest and greatest MacBook Air and Pro models.

Just in time to start your back-to-school shopping, you can save up to $200 on Apple's latest M2-based MacBooks. With a high-resolution Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 chip, and up to 24GB of unified memory, these MacBooks at the lowest prices we've seen yet are a Prime Day deal you don't want to pass up.

Ahead of Prime Day 2023, we've found more of the best MacBook deals available right now — including previous years' models of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. To start, Apple's previous-gen 2021 model of the MacBook Pro is $500 off at Amazon. Both the 14-inch and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro models are discounted, making these Prime Day MacBook deals the best way to get the sleek and powerful laptop for less.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals on Apple MacBooks

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2021) Amazon Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2021) Save on the sleek silver 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life of up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so you won't have to worry about any lag. $2,499 $2,088 Shop Now

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip Amazon Apple 2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip The 14-inch MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $500 off, this Apple device is a great deal ahead of Amazon Prime Day. $2,499 $1,999 14-INCH Shop Now

2020 Apple MacBook Air Amazon 2020 Apple MacBook Air Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. $999 $899 13-INCH Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

