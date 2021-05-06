Happy Birthday, Archie! The adorable son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned two on Thursday and even though he's an ocean away from his extended family in the United Kingdom, the birthday boy still received lots of love.

The official Royal Family account, which represents Queen Elizabeth II, shared a sweet family photo of Harry and Meghan with their newborn son at Windsor Castle, writing, "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today."

Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈



📸 Dominic Lipinski / PA Images pic.twitter.com/dLssyrVSor — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2021

Prince Charles shared a black-and-white portrait of himself and his son, Harry, with Archie at his private christening.

As for Prince William and Kate Middleton, they posted a group photo from Archie's christening service.

Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today. 🎂



📸 Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/HwvTBzphJu — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) May 6, 2021

Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈🎂



📷 Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/7XMXIKs1Qv — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2021

The posts come amid ongoing tension between the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple made the decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in 2020 and the decision became official earlier this year. In March, the couple participated in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey where they discussed an alleged conversation between Harry and a senior member of the royal family who expressed "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he was born." The couple declined to identify the member of the family who allegedly made those statements, but did note that it was neither the queen nor Prince Philip.

Harry recently reunited with his family last month for the intimate funeral service for his grandfather, Prince Philip.

A source told ET that despite reports that some interactions with his family were "frosty," Harry welcomed the opportunity to reconnect, particularly since the coronavirus pandemic has prevented him and Meghan from returning to the U.K. over the last year. According to the source, Harry has been working with William on the upcoming commemoration to their mother, the late Princess Diana, which is scheduled for later this summer on what would have been her 60th birthday in July.

