A Michigan jury is set to determine the validity of a set of wills found in Aretha Franklin's home following her death in 2018.

On Tuesday, a jury was seated in an Oakland County Probate Court, to make a decision in regard to the matter brought before the court by Franklin's sons, Ted White II, and Kecalf and Edward Franklin, which will determine who is in control of the singer's estate.

Franklin's son, Ted White II, argues that a handwritten will from 2010 -- which was found in a cabinet and favors him -- should control her estate. The "Respect" singer's other sons, Kecalf and Edward Franklin, argue that a 2014 document, that was found under the cushions of a couch in the singer's home, should be the final say.

Both documents say that the sons would share income from music and copyrights. However, the 2014 document crosses out Ted's name as the executor of the estate, and instead has Kecalf. If the document is determined valid, it means that Kecalf and Franklin's grandchildren would get Franklin's home in the suburb of Bloomfield Hills -- which is valued at over $1 million -- and cars.

If the jury determines that neither document is valid, under a Michigan state law, Franklin's assets will be evenly distributed between her sons. Franklin's oldest son, Clarence Franklin, who has mental illness, is under legal guardianship and has reached a settlement for an undisclosed percentage of the estate. As a result, he will not pick sides in the ongoing legal battle.

According to CBS News, in March, a public accounting record showed that the estate had an income of $3.9 million during a previous 12-month period and had $900,000 in legal fees. The assets were estimated at $4.1 million and were mostly cash and real estate. The GRAMMY-winning singer's creative works and intellectual property was valued at $1.

Sabrina Owens, Franklin's niece, and the person who originally found the wills, served as the singer's personal representative, but resigned due to a rift within the family. Today, the position is held by Nicholas E. Papasifakis, a Michigan estate lawyer, who is not taking sides in the dispute.

Following the conclusion of the trial, other matters such as tribute concerts and biopics (similar to Respect starring Jennifer Hudson) would require a universal agreement from the family, unless a business manager is determined to make the decisions.

Franklin died on Aug. 16, 2018 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gayle King Learns to Sing This Classic Aretha Franklin Tune

See Aretha Franklin's Granddaughter Grace Audition for 'American Idol'

Jennifer Hudson Performs at CMA Awards for the First Time

'American Idol': Aretha Franklin's 15-Year-Old Granddaughter Auditions! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery