Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies, the beloved duo who first found fame on Nickelodeon's hit series Victorious over a decade ago, have once again set the Internet ablaze with their incredible joint Halloween costumes.

This year, the two besties stepped away from their family-friendly TV roots, donning intricate costumes inspired by the iconic 1995 Paul Verhoeven-directed erotic thriller, Showgirls.

On the night of Oct. 30, Ariana and Elizabeth took to Instagram to share a dozen photos of their meticulously detailed costumes. Grande took on the role of Nomi Malone -- the character made famous by Elizabeth Berkley in the cult classic -- and her costume was a clear homage to the rookie stripper.

Gillies, on the other hand, transformed into Cristal Connors, portrayed by Gina Gershon, the jaded showgirl desperate to maintain her status as the top dancer in the fictional Stardust Show.

In one of the side-by-side photos they shared, Ariana and Elizabeth could easily be mistaken for the original film characters. Dressed in perfectly coordinated black ensembles reminiscent of the movie's costumes, Gillies captioned the post with a famous line from the movie, "You and me... we're exactly alike."

Another photo included the memorable line, "You are a whore, darlin'," spoken by Gershon's character in the film. The final post featured the quote, "There's always someone younger and hungrier coming down the stairs after you," reflecting the cutthroat nature of the entertainment industry portrayed in Showgirls.

Grande's final Instagram post in the Showgirls costume had her channeling her inner Nomi Malone, quoting the character's response when asked about her origins on the East Coast, "different places !!!!!" Fans of the movie could almost hear Elizabeth Berkley's exasperated delivery of the line, complete with the visual of her tossing a basket of french fries.

This isn't the first time that Grande and Gillies have wowed fans with their Halloween costume creativity. Last year, the dynamic duo went all out to recreate scenes from the Christopher Guest mockumentary Best in Show. Gillies took on Jane Lynch's character, Christy Cummings, while Grande portrayed Jennifer Coolidge's character, Sherri Ann Cabot.

Later in the night, Grande transformed into Eugene Levy's Gerry Fleck, complete with distinctive eyebrows, and Gillies stepped into Catherine O'Hara's shoes as the curly-haired Cookie Fleck. Their attention to detail and their commitment to bringing these characters to life have made them Halloween royalty year after year.

RELATED CONTENT: