Ariana Grande Claps Back After Trolls Criticize Her Fashion Choices

Ariana Grande is defending her style choices.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old singer discovered multiple tweets criticizing the outfits she wears.

"She's been wearing the same boots/long shirt Combo for years..... we need the insta baddie," one person wrote. "she could easily stand out without wearing the same 2 outfits luv"

"I really don't want her to look like every other I Can't Believe It's Not Kylie," another person wrote, referencing Kylie Jenner.

Grande was quick to reply to the messages, writing, "thank god i'm a singer then."

"gimmeee a break i don’t like having my photo taken, i escape the paparazzi almost every time," she wrote. "i never post photos that aren’t on stage but s**t i promise i have cute a** clothes 🥺 cuter than this f**kin candy jacket"

"not never but u know seldomly," she clarified in a second tweet, adding in a third that she tries to "avoid" paparazzi "unless i’m in new york and can’t" because she doesn't "like having my photo taken."

Another social media user came out in support of Grande, writing, "babe we jus [sic] want THEE BEST FOR YOU PERIOD!!!!!"

"i already know but also i’m never even seen like ever," Grande responded. "i promise i look cute over here in my own world i haven’t even been able to put on a pair of f**kin boots lately because of the traumatic image i have in my head of these uh .... tik tok 'performers' 🥺"

Grande's Twitter exchange came on the heels of the news that the singer will perform at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards later this month. Watch the video below for more on Grande.

Ariana Grande Posts Pic of Dress She Was Supposed to Wear to 2019 GRAMMYs



Embed Code Restart

