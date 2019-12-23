Ariana Grande Drops Surprise Live Concert Album to Wrap Up 2019

What a way to wrap up 2019!



Ariana Grande had one heck of a year, so to thank her fans for their support, she dropped a surprise album on Sunday.



Titled "k bye for now (swt live)," the new release is a live concert album that features a whopping 32 songs she performed during the tour, including new hits like "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," "7 Rings," and "Thank U, Next" and older jams like "Dangerous Woman" and "Side to Side."



The album dropped just a few hours after she wrapped up the Sweetener World Tour in Los Angeles. She shared a short promo on Instagram to let fans know about the new tunes, writing, "thank u, swt. ‘k bye for now (swt live)’ out now. love u."

The 26-year-old singer isn't the only pop star with new music to be excited about. Over the weekend, Rihanna teased fans about her upcoming R9 with a trolling Instagram video.

