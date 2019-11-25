Ariana Grande Falls Onstage But Recovers Like a Pro

Ariana Grande didn't just fall gracefully during her Tampa, Florida, concert on Sunday, she made her recovery look like part of the performance.

The 26-year-old singer had fans worried when she took a tumble onstage during her Sweetener tour stop, but as she told fans at the show, it was bound to happen.

"Thank you for making me feel loved when I fell earlier," she said after the fall, according to the Tampa Times. "I had to fall. It's been 87 shows and I haven't fallen yet, so it had to happen."

Video of the tumble made its way to social media, with Grande later marveling at her recovery. "Oh my. at least i still made the button. i’m crying. things were going too well," she wrote on Twitter.

oh my. at least i still made the button. i’m crying. things were going too well. https://t.co/OuwXnTbQdo — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2019

Grande's world tour is set to come to a close next month, wrapping up on Dec. 22 in Inglewood, California. After that, Grande has the 2020 GRAMMYs to look forward to. The singer was nominated for five awards at the upcoming show, including Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for "7 Rings," Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Thank U, Next and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her Social House collab, "Boyfriend."

"Thank u for acknowledging this music my beautiful best friends and i created in just a few weeks together. the acknowledgement is truly more than enough on its own for me and my heart. thank u," she wrote on Instagram last week. "Pls allow me to bring literally all of my friends who worked on it to sit around me so they can make sure my heart is still beating lmao. so much love and gratitude. 💍 also also !!!! i have to say congratulations to all of my other friends that have been nominated this year for their brilliant work as well ! i cant wait to celebrate everyone together."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Natural Hair After Concert

Ariana Grande Reveals Who She Wants to Bring to the GRAMMYs After Scoring 5 Nominations

Ariana Grande Opens Up About Illness, Says She's 'In So Much Pain' During 'Sweetener' Tour

Related Gallery