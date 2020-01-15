The incredible slate of performers at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards just keeps growing!

On Wednesday, the Recording Academy announced that Camila Cabello, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, Rosalía and Tyler, The Creator will take the stage at its annual ceremony.

Additionally, Bonnie Raitt will pay tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award recipient John Prine, while previously announced performer Aerosmith -- the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year -- will be joined by Charlie Wilson and Run-D.M.C for their time on stage.

The exciting announcements come after the Academy revealed that breakout stars Lizzo and Billie Eilish will be taking the GRAMMY stage for the first time. Lizzo is this year's most nominated artist with eight total nominations, and Eilish is close behind her with six nominations. Both ladies are up for Album of the Year and Best New Artist.

Also set to perform is real-life couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who, Shelton implied, will likely sing their duet, "Nobody But You."

"Nobody but you, @gwenstefani, that I’d want to share this year’s @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage with! Tune-in Jan. 26th to watch our performance!" he wrote on Instagram.

In addition, it was announced that both Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande will be performing at the big event.

The 2020 GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET from the Staples Center in Los Angeles and hosted once again by Alicia Keys.

