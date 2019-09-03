Ariana Grande Sues Forever 21 for $10 Million

Ariana Grande has taken legal action against Forever 21.

The singer filed a lawsuit against the popular fashion retailer in California federal court on Monday, alleging that the company launched an ad campaign that falsely made it look like she was backing the brand, while also claiming that they capitalized off her success and fame to sell their products.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Grande claims Forever 21 (and their sister beauty brand, Riley Rose LLC) stole imagery and music from her latest Thank U, Next album, even using a look-alike model to reenact scenes and shots from her various music videos, like "7 Rings."

Gee thanks, just bought it! ✨ Shop our favorite trend atm! Posted by Forever 21 on Friday, February 8, 2019

Grande allleges that she and her team were actually in talks for an endorsement deal with Forever 21 and Riley Rose from late 2018 to early 2019, but it never came to fruition because the company wouldn't chalk up enough money to use her name and likeness. Grande claims the brand stole her idea and continued to run the campaign across their website and social media accounts.

Grande is suing for at least $10 million in damages for copyright and trademark infringement, false endorsement and violating her right of publicity.

Hear more on Grande in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Gives Manchester Performance for First Time Since Benefit Concert for Tragic Bombing

Ariana Grande Drops New 'Thank U, Next' Fragrance That Represents Moving on From a Broken Heart -- Shop!

Ariana Grande Reveals Her Signature High Ponytail Has Been a Staple Since Childhood -- See the Adorable Pic!

Related Gallery