Ariana Grande is sharing some love for her 2013 track, "The Way," featuring her late ex, Mac Miller.

After a fan account posted a clip of the song's music video in honor of its 10th anniversary, Grande commented, "i love you."

"'the way (feat. mac miller)' was released 10 YEARS AGO today !!," the fan account wrote over the weekend. "💘 can’t believe it’s been a whole DECADE (and more) in this road together 🫶 how are u guys celebrating today? 🍾"

The singer also reposted the video on her Instagram Stories with the same loving caption.

The 2013 track was just one of the former couple's many collaborations, with Miller and Grande teaming up for the hits, "Baby It's Cold Outside," "Into You," "Congratulations," "My Favorite Part," "I Can See" and "Talk To Me."

Grande -- who dated the "Self Care" rapper from 2016 to 2018 -- publicly mourned Miller, and sang about him on various tracks, including "Thank U, Next" and "Ghostin" from her Thank U, Next album, and "Just Like Magic" from her Positions album.

"I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. rest," Grande wrote in an Instagram post after Miller's death in 2018, following an accidental overdose

She's also reflected on her time with the late rapper in the years since his death. In a 2020 interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Grande recalled her ex-boyfriend's dedication to his art.

"I think that nothing mattered more to him than music, ever. And he was the kind of person who woke up and rolled into the studio, tumbled out of bed, into the studio next door. Nothing was more important," the 29-year-old singer said at the time. "Talk about losing track of time and forgetting to eat, [having to] remind yourself to take care of yourself and be a person. He was a person who gave literally every single second of his thought and time and life to his music."

"I think that's so evident in what he's left us with and just how many incredible and different bodies of work, everything from Blue Slide Park, K.I.D.S, to all the way through Divine Feminine, to Swimming, to Circles, to everything in between," she continued of Miller's past albums, the last of which was released posthumously in January 2020. "It's just such a beautiful gift, I think, that he kind of touched the world with. I think the thing he'd want most is for us to just appreciate it and not forget about it."

