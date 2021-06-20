Nice to meet you, Senna James Luyendyk! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham revealed the name of their baby girl on Sunday, a day after bringing her home from the hospital.

The pair welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, on June 11, and while their son Lux came home soon after, their daughter was forced to stay behind in the hospital due to breathing issues. On Saturday, Luyendyk shared that his wife surprised him and brought their little girl home, and the following day, they revealed her name.

"senna james + lux jacob🤍," Burnham captioned a photo of the twins sleeping beside each other.

In the comments, the mom of three confirmed that Senna's name was inspired by Brazilian racing driver Ayrton Senna.

The twins join 2-year-old big sister Alessi, who couldn't have looked happier to meet her new siblings.

The couple previously opened up about Senna's medical issues in a YouTube video, explaining that their daughter was "having some trouble with her breathing."

"She's not on oxygen. She's perfectly healthy. Her development, she's a little bit behind, so if she gets really relaxed her heart rate slows down because her breathing is slowing and that is concerning," Luyendyk said. "You don't want to take her home and have something happen, so they're just being extra, extra careful."

See more on the couple in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lauren Burnham On Her Next Chapter & How She and Arie Luyendyk Became a 'Strong Couple' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Lauren Burnham Brings 1-Week Old Baby Girl Home From the Hospital

Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnam Reveal Newborn Son's Name

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Share First Photos of Their Twins

Related Gallery